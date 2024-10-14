Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 43,961 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 174,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 265,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 129,460 shares during the period.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RECS traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,993. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

