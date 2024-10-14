Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,402. The company has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

