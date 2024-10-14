Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.32. 945,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,658,018. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.34. The company has a market cap of $486.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

