Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises approximately 1.0% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 457,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,156,000 after buying an additional 449,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,002,000 after buying an additional 450,081 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 736,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,845,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Stock Up 2.6 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $95.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Encompass Health announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EHC. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

