Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.03. 12,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,520,000 after acquiring an additional 169,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,156,000 after buying an additional 449,230 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Encompass Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,083,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 14.2% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,598,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after buying an additional 198,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.