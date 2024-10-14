Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 944284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,458,040.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,222 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

