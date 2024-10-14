enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

enGene Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ENGNW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 9,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,836. enGene has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

Get enGene alerts:

enGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.