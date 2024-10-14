EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,551 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,924,000 after buying an additional 759,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,433.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 465,383 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,629,000 after buying an additional 416,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 969,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

