ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Up 53.8% in September

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

ENN Energy stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $41.19.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

