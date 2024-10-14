Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.56 million. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $631.93 million, a P/E ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQBK shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In related news, Director Leon Borck bought 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $56,875.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,952.57. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at $703,675.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Borck bought 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,875.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,952.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Further Reading

