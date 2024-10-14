Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Strattec Security at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRT. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 10,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 96.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at about $925,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Strattec Security Stock Up 1.4 %

STRT stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $159.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $143.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.51 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Research analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $49,250.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,930 shares in the company, valued at $462,645.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,070 shares of company stock valued at $74,033. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Strattec Security

(Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.