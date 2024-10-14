Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 8,346 Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Optex Systems worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Optex Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPXS opened at $8.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.28. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.20%.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

