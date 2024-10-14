Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 6,094 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,988 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,382,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systrade AG purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,094,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

