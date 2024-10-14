Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $18.84 or 0.00029400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $69.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,145.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.78 or 0.00511486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00101989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00236588 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00030421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00072027 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,128,742 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. Users are able to generate ETC through the process of mining. Ethereum Classic has a current supply of 210,700,000 with 149,116,648.3314143 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Classic is 18.70786688 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 564 active market(s) with $66,559,026.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumclassic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.