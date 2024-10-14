EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EVgo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. EVgo has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 66.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 651,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVgo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of EVgo by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

