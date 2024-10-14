Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,964 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after acquiring an additional 661,144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,993,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,770. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $97.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.