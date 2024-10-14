Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134,471 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 25,387 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 2.35% of 3D Systems worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,118,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $89,656,000 after purchasing an additional 168,162 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,986 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 803,179 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Price Performance

3D Systems stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.66. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.15 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDD

3D Systems Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.