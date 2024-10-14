Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of COP opened at $110.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.47. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.