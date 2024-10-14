Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,074 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 904,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 141,818 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 30.5% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

