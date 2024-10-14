Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $7.13 Million in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 3.88% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 283,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPUU opened at $146.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.33. The firm has a market cap of $187.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.98. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $146.54.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

