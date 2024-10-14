Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE GWW opened at $1,085.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,088.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $994.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $960.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650,478.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,005.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.