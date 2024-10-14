Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Exco Technologies stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Exco Technologies has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $6.05.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

