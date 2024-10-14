ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $46.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $38.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Get ExlService alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $39.83. 148,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,547. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $911,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,423.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,190 shares of company stock worth $5,210,726. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in ExlService by 70.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in ExlService by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.