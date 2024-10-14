Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

FAST stock opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 51.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 8.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

