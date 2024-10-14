FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Up 75.0% in September

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

FAT Brands Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279. The company has a market cap of $86.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.04 million for the quarter.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

