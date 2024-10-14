Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Reaches $6.71 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $30,646.99 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,903.57 or 1.00098349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007402 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,067,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,809,278 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,067,538.23270806 with 6,809,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97571535 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $73,085.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

