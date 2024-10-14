Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $181.28 and last traded at $181.04, with a volume of 38416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.65.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

