Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,960. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

