Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 674.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.18. 310,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,176. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

