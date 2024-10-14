Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 8,794 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 625.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $120,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of SPHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $24.07.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

