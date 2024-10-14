Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 113,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 224,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.36. 1,969,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

