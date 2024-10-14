Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 38,088 Shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,088 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of VF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of VF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 137,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus raised VF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at VF

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VF Price Performance

VFC stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,646. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. VF Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is -11.92%.

About VF

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.