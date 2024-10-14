Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.30% of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $506.39 million, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 100 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between technology stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the U.S. equity market. QQH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

