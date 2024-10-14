Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 140,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 600,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 82,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,535. The firm has a market cap of $614.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 67.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

