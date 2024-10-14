FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FIH Mobile Trading Down 17.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FXCNY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. FIH Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

FIH Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.