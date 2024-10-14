Financial Comparison: Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW) vs. Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -213.96% -248.58% -80.20% Waldencast N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Waldencast 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Duos Technologies Group and Waldencast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Duos Technologies Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.64%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than Waldencast.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Waldencast”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $5.64 million 4.46 -$11.24 million ($1.65) -2.02 Waldencast $240.38 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waldencast has higher revenue and earnings than Duos Technologies Group.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness industry. It engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. The company provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. It also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. The company sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. Waldencast plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.