Financial Comparison: Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) versus Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pets at Home Group and Winmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pets at Home Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Winmark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Winmark has a consensus price target of $445.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.98%. Given Winmark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Winmark is more favorable than Pets at Home Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

73.3% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Winmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pets at Home Group and Winmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pets at Home Group N/A N/A N/A Winmark 48.57% -85.12% 95.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pets at Home Group and Winmark”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pets at Home Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Winmark $82.59 million 15.58 $40.18 million $10.95 33.59

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than Pets at Home Group.

Summary

Winmark beats Pets at Home Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products. Further, it operates specialist veterinary care to First Opinion practices through referral centre network; and provides veterinary telehealth services. The company operates through stores, practices, and grooming salons. It also provides products and services through online under the Pet at Home, Vets4Pets, and The Groom Room brands. Pets at Home Group Plc was founded in 1991 and is based in Handforth, the United Kingdom.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. Further, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Additionally, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

