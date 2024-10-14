First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $362.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. Analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 73.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $247,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Further Reading

