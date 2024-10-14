First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

