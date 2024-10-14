First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$20.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.41.

FM opened at C$18.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.89. The company has a market cap of C$15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$32.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3652482 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

