First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

