First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the September 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
