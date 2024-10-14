First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the September 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

