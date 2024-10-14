Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
BDL opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $29.75.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%.
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
