Flare Price Hits $0.0155 on Top Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Flare has a market capitalization of $776.82 million and $7.74 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00258801 BTC.

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,612,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 50,274,279,518 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,612,438,463.92928 with 50,274,279,518.43127 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01469632 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $3,975,198.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

