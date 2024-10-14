Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

F opened at $10.72 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.