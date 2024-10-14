Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.79 and last traded at $59.27, with a volume of 26550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

