Frax Share Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $173.98 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $173.98 million and $9.30 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003358 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,740,311 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax Share (FXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax Share has a current supply of 99,681,495.59113361 with 82,681,610.34546567 in circulation. The last known price of Frax Share is 2.13079568 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $10,459,074.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frax.finance.”

