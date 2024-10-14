FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Stock Position Lifted by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 3,012.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 1.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 163,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 118,445 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 131,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $36.16 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.