GAP (NYSE:GAP) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

GAP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Argus upgraded GAP to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAP opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. GAP has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. GAP had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.21%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,507,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

