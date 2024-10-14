Geegoopuzzle 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $791,240.34 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $651.08 million and $791,240.34 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00006580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008046 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,957.15 or 0.99993831 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007341 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00056473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.34485448 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $708,198.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.